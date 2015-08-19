 Top
    Office of company owned by "Schlumberger" in Azerbaijan closed

    WesternGeco Overseas, Inc. Baku office confirmed the information to Report

    Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ A branch of "WesternGeco Overseas, Inc." in Azerbaijan was liquidated. Report was said by the Ministry of Taxes.

    Baku office of "WesternGeco Overseas, Inc." confirmed the information to Report and it was announced that all of property was presented to "Schlumberger".

    "WesternGeco Overseas, Inc." has operated in Azerbaijan since 2000 and is mainly engaged in geological and seismic researches.

    "WesternGeco Overseas, Inc." company is affiliated body of "WesternGeco" owned by "Schlumberger". The head office of the company is located in the London office of "Schlumberger".

