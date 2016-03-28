Lukoil to increase oil production in Iraq

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ The press service of the Iraqi Prime Minister Haydar al-Abadi said that the Russian oil company Lukoil would increase oil production in Iraq.

Report informs citing the Russian media, this information was announced after the meeting of al-Abadi with the head of the Russian company Vagit Alakbarov.

"The Prime Minister has sent a directive to the Ministry of Oil to start negotiatiating with Lukoil in order to increase oil production and investment in the associated gas", - said the press-service. The company aims to increase production to 1.2 million barrels a day.