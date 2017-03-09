 Top
    Close photo mode

    Last year 4 bln cum gas used for energy production in Azerbaijan

    Fuel oil reserves in plants made 71,000 tons by year end

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ 4 295.4 mln cum natural gas (85.4%) and 614.2 thousand tons heating oil (14.6%) have been used for production of energy by thermal power plants in 2016.

    Report informs, 2016 report of Cabinet of Ministers declares.

    According to the report, reckoning with fuel oil received from SOCAR (493 thousand tons), the fuel oil reserve in plants made 71 thousand tons by the year end.

    As a result of improvement of modes of operation of thermal power plants, 285.9 grams of conventional fuel have been used for production 1KWh of electric power, which means economy of 124.1 thousand tons of conventional fuel comparing to production efficiency in 2015 (292.2 gr/KWh)”, report says. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi