Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Beginning of the spring of 2016, Iran plans to sell a new grade of heavy oil due to increased production from fields in West Karun. Report informs referring to the Bloomberg, representative of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said.

It was mentioned that, density of the new variety, which is a mixture of oil from the fields Yadavaran (Khuzestan province), North and South Azadegan and others, and its density is less than that of brands Soroosh and Nowrooz, but higher than Iran Heavy mixture.

It is reported that the name for the new oil grade is not invented yet. The main market will be the Asian countries.