    Implementation of TANAP project will cost 25% cheaper

    SOCAR President: Successful results will create opportunities for TANAP project to come cheaper than earlier planned

    Baku. 10 November REPORT.AZ/ Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP) project is expected to be less than 20-25% of the amount planned in the initial budget.

    Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Rovnag Abdullayev said today.

    "The project was carried out as a part of successful tender and the purchase of the pipe. These successful results will create opportunities for TANAP project to come cheaper than earlier planned", R. Abdullayev stated.

