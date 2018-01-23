IMF predicts crude oil price to make $ 60 in 2018

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018, average price of crude oil will be $ 59.9/bbl in global market.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in the World Economic Outlook 2018.

According to report, this figure will be about $ 56.4/bbl in 2019. Last year a barrel of crude oil sold for an average of $ 52.7. The IMF also noted that the OPEC+ deal affected the high oil prices.

Notably, in the same report, the IMF downgraded oil prices by $ 1.6 per barrel for 2017 and $ 1.8 per barrel for 2018, and global prices of crude oil predicted to be $ 50.3 and $ 50.2 respectively. The fund believes, 20% growth in oil prices since August 2017 has resulted in growth of inflation in oil-exporting countries. But the average inflation indicator remained low.