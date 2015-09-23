Greece supports construction of pipeline for Russian gas deliveries

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Greek Energy Minister Panos Skourletis on Wednesday confirmed government plans to continue pipeline construction for Russian gas deliveries to Europe through Greek territory, Report informs referring to Sputnik International.

In June, Russia and Greece signed a memorandum to build an extension of the Turkish Stream pipeline through Greek territory to deliver gas to Southern Europe.

We will continue the projects of TAP [Trans Adriatic Pipeline] and the Russian gas pipeline," Skourletis said.

The Turkish Stream is a proposed pipeline that will run from Russia to Turkey underneath the Black Sea with an annual projected capacity of 63 billion cubic meters of gas. The pipeline will supply gas to Turkey and to the hub on the Greek-Turkish border from where it can be extended to southern Europe.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline is a 2,170-mile project to transport Azerbaijan's natural gas to Europe.