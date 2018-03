Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Gas supply to Baku and Sumgayit power stations of "Azerenerji" OJSC has been suspended as a result of blast in the main gas pipeline in Sangachal gas junction.

Report informs referring to "Azerenerji" OJSC press service.

"Azərişıq" OJSC spokesman Tanriverdi Mustafayev said, restrictions were imposed on the part of the company's network and short-term interruptions took place in power supply.