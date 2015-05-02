EU signed Declaration on gas supplies with Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ashgabat hosted four-party talks on gas supplies from the Caspian region to Europe.

Report informs, the meeting was attended by the leaders of the oil and gas departments of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and vice-president of the European Commission for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič.

The sides discussed the diversification of routes for energy resources from the Caspian region to world markets, including in the European direction. They agreed to continue talks, during which a range of issues to be considered for the supply of natural gas from the Caspian region to Europe, including - for the creation of the corporation, which would promote development of this cooperation.

Declaration was adopted after the meeting. It confirmed the desire of the four sides to keep cooperation on energy security.