Electricity producing cogeneration to be organized at Petkim area

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR company implements a project on organization of electricity producing cogeneration (Petkojen) in the production area of the Petkim petrochemical holding to ensure the demands of electrical and thermal energy from coal, which is a cheaper feedstock than natural gas. Report was told by the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

According to the information, part of the project on assessment of impact on the environment already have been completed, but the process of obtaining a license for the production of electricity is going on.

Demand for electricity and thermal energy of Petkim petrochemical holding will come from coal.