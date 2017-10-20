Electricity demand in Baku will reach 13 bn kWh by 2025

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ “As we observe in Baku 3-4% annual growth of electricity demand in recent years, it is expected that electricity capacity of Azerbaijani capital will soar to 3 000 MVt and the demand will reach 12-13 bn kWh by 2025.”

Report informs, says article by the Chairman of "Azərişıq" OJSC, Baba Rzayev, published in the official media.

B. Rzayev stressed that development speed of Baku and its suburban settlements and increase of electricity demand surpass the technical capacity of the network. He writes that in order to create 110 and 35 35 kV circuit diagrams of electricity supply, improve responsiveness in emergency situations and ensure the sustainable electricity supply, 22 units of electrical substations with the power capacity of 110 kV, 77 units of substations with capacity of 35 kV and 1974 units of 106 Kv substations were constructed. 28 093 km electric lines of different voltages and 239 532 units of utility poles were installed.

By inauguration of Shamkir Automated Management and Control Center which was attended by President Ilham Aliyev this August, "Azərişıq" OJSC made a new achievement. Because it is the first automated management and control project of 10/0,4 kV low voltage network in the country. Moreover, it will allow to check electricity meter reading online, human factor will be eliminated and ensure to prevent accidents.