Drilling two exploratory wells in “Goshadash” field recommended

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ 3D seismic works in “Goshadash” field located in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea were completed.

Report informs, it was told at the meeting in “Absheronneft” Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) chaired by Director of “Azneft” Production Union Dashgin Iskandarov.

Drilling two exploratory wells in that field was recommended.

Preliminary exploratory well will be drilled together with Malaysian company PETRONAS, abundance of oil field will be evaluated.

Notably, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Malaysian company PETRONAS (E&P) Overseas Ventures SDN.BHD (PETRONAS) on exploration, development and production of oil in the block including “Goshadash” perspective structure located in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea was signed on September 16, 2016.