Drilling of new well launched at new platform of 'Oil Rocks'

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Drilling works have been launched in the well No. 2621 from the stationary offshore platform 620A in the "Oil rocks" field.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Project depth of the well to the "Girmekialti Lay Destesi", the drilling of which implemented by the Trust of Complex Drilling Works commissioned under order of the "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) of the "Azneft" Production Union is 1 630 meters.

According to the geologists, daily 1000 cubic meters of gas and 10 tons of condensate will be produced from the well.