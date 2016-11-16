CSS: Azerbaijan to meet South-East European gas demand by 50%

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Share of non-oil sector in Azerbaijan's economy has increased by 6.9% percentage points since 2014.

Report informs, spokesperson of Center for Strategic Studies, Gulmira Rzayeva said addressing today's Infrastructure, Power & Renewable Energy Investment Conference in Baku.

She said that "Shah Deniz-2" project will allow to meet South-East European gas demand by 50%: "This project will cover up to 50% of gas imports market of Italy, Bulgaria and Greece."

CSS official added that it will be possible to export additional 15 bln m3 gas from 2030: "In 2021-2022, 5 bln cubic meters of gas will be produced from "Absheron" field. Also, in 2027-2028 years, 4-5 bln cubic meters of gas will be produced from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" fields deepwater part. 5-7 bln m3 of gas will be extracted from "Umid" and "Babak" fields in 2026-2027."