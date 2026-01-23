Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Consultant selection begins for Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria Energy Corridor

    Energy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 12:54
    Consultant selection begins for Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria Energy Corridor

    In the near future, the selection process for a consultant to prepare the feasibility study of the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria Energy Corridor project will begin, Tural Aliyev, CEO of the joint venture Green Energy Corridor, stated during a roundtable held at ADA University on the occasion of International Day of Clean Energy, Report informs.

    Aliyev mentioned that the technical assignment for the project has already been prepared, and the consultant selection procedure for the feasibility study will start soon.

    On April 4, 2025, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, and the Ministry of Energy of Bulgaria signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the transmission and trade of green electricity.

    The signing ceremony took place within the 11th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

    According to the document, the energy ministries of the four countries will help strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors to implement joint investment projects that include exploring opportunities for modernizing energy systems and expanding electricity transmission and trade.

    The MoU also includes measures to improve energy infrastructure and promote the use of renewable energy sources.

    Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria Energy Corridor Tural Aliyev International Clean Energy Day
    Azərbaycan-Gürcüstan-Türkiyə-Bolqarıstan enerji dəhlizi üzrə məsləhətçi seçimi başlayır
    Начинается отбор консультанта по энергокоридору Азербайджан-Грузия-Турция-Болгария

    Latest News

    14:25

    Outbound tourism from Azerbaijan falls by over 2%

    Tourism
    14:19

    Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry preparing to apply AI

    Finance
    14:03
    Photo

    Promotional meetings held in Ethiopia ahead of WUF13

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    Tural Aliyev: Talks on Black Sea Energy underway with investors

    Energy
    13:50

    Ilgar Hasanov: Diamond trade impossible without participation in Kimberley process

    Industry
    13:42

    Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan decline by 2%

    Tourism
    13:40

    IEA: Global gas demand grew by less than 1% in 2025

    Energy
    13:27

    Zelenskyy says Donbas is key issue of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

    Region
    13:25

    Azerbaijan's transport revenues surge by nearly 5%

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed