Consultant selection begins for Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria Energy Corridor

In the near future, the selection process for a consultant to prepare the feasibility study of the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria Energy Corridor project will begin, Tural Aliyev, CEO of the joint venture Green Energy Corridor, stated during a roundtable held at ADA University on the occasion of International Day of Clean Energy, Report informs.

Aliyev mentioned that the technical assignment for the project has already been prepared, and the consultant selection procedure for the feasibility study will start soon.

On April 4, 2025, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, and the Ministry of Energy of Bulgaria signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the transmission and trade of green electricity.

The signing ceremony took place within the 11th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

According to the document, the energy ministries of the four countries will help strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors to implement joint investment projects that include exploring opportunities for modernizing energy systems and expanding electricity transmission and trade.

The MoU also includes measures to improve energy infrastructure and promote the use of renewable energy sources.