Bulgarian PM: Nabucco West is possible after rejection of Russian South Stream

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia's refusal from the South Stream project can resume Nabucco West pipeline project.

Report informs referring to the Bulgarian news agency Novinite, the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov said this after a meeting with the UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

'I am optimistic about the project Nabucco West, in which the Azerbaijani gas can be delivered from the Turkish-Bulgarian border to Austria via Romania and Hungary', - Boyko Borisov said.