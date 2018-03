Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Brent oil sold at below $45 for the first time in last two months on ICE Futures exchange auction in London. Report informs, last time on May 9, Brent crude price amounted to $43.46 a barrel.

Since May 10, price for the crude oil has exceeded 45 USD per barrel. During this period, the highest figure was recorded on June 8 at $52.51 a barrel.