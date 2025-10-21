BP translates five more international textbooks into Azerbaijani

BP today presented the Azerbaijani translations of five additional international textbooks, bringing the total number of BP-transferred, internationally recognized academic resources for Azerbaijan"s universities to 29.

According to Report, this initiative is part of BP"s broader educational programme aimed at enhancing the quality of teaching and learning at local universities by providing access to world-class academic materials, knowledge, and expertise. It marks another significant milestone in BP"s long-term commitment to educational development in the country.

Addressing the event held today to publicly present the new editions, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP"s vice president for the Caspian region, said: "With the presentation of this new set of five books, we are proud to conclude one of BP"s most meaningful educational initiatives in Azerbaijan. Over the years, this project has brought 29 of the most widely used international textbooks to our academic community – each carefully selected in collaboration with local university faculty to meet the real academic needs of our institutions.

"These books are more than just translations - they are a bridge to global knowledge. By making these high-quality resources available in Azerbaijani, we aimed to help the country"s universities embrace international standards in their teaching and learning processes. We hope BP"s book gifts will make a real difference by making a lasting and positive impact on generations of students and educators."

The list of the newly presented books includes:

⦁ Introductory Econometrics: A Modern Approach by Jeffrey M. Wooldridge.

Publisher: Cengage Learning, 2020, 7th edition

⦁ Statistics for Business & Economics by Anderson, Sweeney, Williams, Camm, Cochran, Fry, Ohlmann.

Publisher: Cengage Learning, 2017, 14th edition

⦁ Statistical Inference by George Casella, Roger L. Berger.

Publisher: Brooks/cole, Cengage Learning, 2002, 2nd edition

⦁ Principles of Corporate Finance by Richard Brealey, Stewart Myers, Franklin Allen. Publisher: McGraw-Hill/Irwin, 2014, 12th edition

⦁ Managerial Economics and Strategy by Jeffrey M. Perloff, James A. Brander Publisher: Pearson, 2014, 3rd edition

These publications are intended for local universities, libraries, and relevant academic institutions. In addition to 2,000 printed copies of each textbook, digital versions will also be available via the online platforms of the local publisher - TEAS PRESS NƏŞRİYYAT EVİ in a few days.

The total cost of the broader textbook publication project is more than 2.14 million AZN (more than $1.26 million). This figure includes all expenses associated with the publication of all 29 textbooks over the past nine years - such as copyright clearance, royalty payments, translation, expert editing, proofreading, design and printing, digital adaptation and project management.