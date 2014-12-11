 Top
    "BP Azerbaijan" comments expected staff redundancies

    Press service: We continue to seek opportunities to eliminate duplication and unnecessary activity

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ "BP has a significant corporate presence with long-term and necessary projects in Azerbaijan. BP continues to seek opportunities to eliminate duplication and stop unnecessary activity that is not fully aligned with the group’s strategy". Report informs, head of press service of "BP Azerbaijan", Tamam Bayatly says due to information concerning expected staff redundancies of BP in Azerbaijan.

    Besides this, it's clear that, we are looking opportunities to improve our competition, as well to eliminate unnecessary organizational difficulties and develop our work efficiency. BP continues to seek opportunities to eliminate duplication and stop unnecessary activity that is not fully aligned with the group’s strategy. It will give us a chance to provide reliable business operations and became more strengthen, she says.

    We should note that, BP chief executive Bob Dudley said yesterday that, BP to provide staff redundancies in US, Great Britain, Azerbaijan and Germany, but it will not affect the employees working at platforms. 

