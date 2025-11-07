Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    BP-Azerbaijan to pause seismic data collection at ACG during Karabakh survey

    Energy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 17:40
    BP-Azerbaijan to pause seismic data collection at ACG during Karabakh survey

    BP-Azerbaijan will not conduct seismic data collection at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) contract area during the seismic exploration phase of the Karabakh field in the Caspian Sea, BP-Azerbaijan representative Ulviya Seyidmammadova said during an online meeting discussing the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) document for the Karabakh seismic survey program, Report informs.

    According to her, a series of seismic studies are planned across the Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu, Aypare, Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, and Shah Deniz contract areas.

    "Seismic data collection in the ACG contract area will not be carried out during the Karabakh project survey. Since the Shah Deniz contract area is located farther from the Karabakh seismic zone, the additional impact of underwater sound on marine life is considered minimal," Seyidmammadova said.

    Earlier, on January 20, 2024, BP launched a four-dimensional (4D) seismic survey program at the ACG block. The program aims to optimize field development and is BP's largest seismic data collection project globally in terms of area, cost, and duration. Its main goal is to study in detail the productive Balakhany and Fasila reservoirs within the ACG block to enhance understanding of their structure and the dynamics of fluid contacts.

    BP-Azerbaijan Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Karabakh field
    BP: AÇG-də seysmik məlumatların toplanması "Qarabağ" yatağının tədqiqatı dövründə aparılmayacaq
    BP приостановит сбор сейсмоданных на АЧГ на период исследований по проекту "Карабах"

    Latest News

    18:25

    Revsportz: Qarabag has turned into European disruptors

    Football
    18:10

    Tamam Bayatli: Karabakh project will not require creation of additional transport systems

    Energy
    17:59

    Designing of 20 settlements in Azerbaijan's liberated areas in final stage

    Domestic policy
    17:57

    Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, Chilean diplomat mull cooperation in demining

    Domestic policy
    17:42
    Photo

    Baku hosts Conference on norms of Azerbaijani literary language in media

    Media
    17:40

    BP-Azerbaijan to pause seismic data collection at ACG during Karabakh survey

    Energy
    17:35

    Kazakhstan MFA says joining Abraham Accords aligns with Astana's interests

    Region
    17:28

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Ilham Aliyev and Shehbaz Sharif in Baku

    Foreign policy
    17:24

    Helicopter crash kills four in Dagestan

    Region
    All News Feed