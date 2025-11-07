BP-Azerbaijan to pause seismic data collection at ACG during Karabakh survey

BP-Azerbaijan will not conduct seismic data collection at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) contract area during the seismic exploration phase of the Karabakh field in the Caspian Sea, BP-Azerbaijan representative Ulviya Seyidmammadova said during an online meeting discussing the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) document for the Karabakh seismic survey program, Report informs.

According to her, a series of seismic studies are planned across the Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu, Aypare, Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, and Shah Deniz contract areas.

"Seismic data collection in the ACG contract area will not be carried out during the Karabakh project survey. Since the Shah Deniz contract area is located farther from the Karabakh seismic zone, the additional impact of underwater sound on marine life is considered minimal," Seyidmammadova said.

Earlier, on January 20, 2024, BP launched a four-dimensional (4D) seismic survey program at the ACG block. The program aims to optimize field development and is BP's largest seismic data collection project globally in terms of area, cost, and duration. Its main goal is to study in detail the productive Balakhany and Fasila reservoirs within the ACG block to enhance understanding of their structure and the dynamics of fluid contacts.