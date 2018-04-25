BHOS concludes 3rd SOCAR International Forum with conference

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Third SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum – Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals, which is dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and is jointly organized by Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Confidence Capital Ltd. company (UK), continues its work. Report was told in the BHOS, within the four-day Forum, an International Conference entitled “Refining and Petrochemical Industry of the Caspian and Central Asia: Projects and Technical Solutions” is held.

Speaking at the conference opening, BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov welcomed the participants, expressed his satisfaction with the successful work of the 3rd SOCAR International Forum and emphasized that the Higher School management was pleased to be one of the organizers of the event. The Conference program consists of four sessions. The first one is entitled “Azerbaijan: Modernizing Existing and Developing New Refining and Petrochemical Projects.” At the session, the following presentations were made: “The Carbamide Plant – project state and perspectives” by Director of SOCAR’s carbamide plant Khayal Jafarov, “Upgrade and modernization project of Azerikimya Ethylene-Propylene Plant and development prospects” by Deputy Executive Director for Investments and Development of Azerikimya Production Union Orkhan Jafarov and “Overview and development outlook of the Methanol Plant” by General Director of SOCAR Methanol MMC Elnur Mustafayev.

Other sessions of the conference cover topics such as Refining in the Caspian and Central Asia – Technological Overview, Innovation Technologies for Oil and Gas Processing, and New IT Technologies on Refining: Improving Management Efficiency. The conference gathered more than 250 experts and managers from leading petroleum companies and enterprises (including traders, oil refinery and oil extraction) participating in implementation of large international oil and gas projects.

At the last day of the Forum, on April 26, the participants will make technical visits to the facilities of Heydar Aliyev refinery and Oil Gas Processing and Petrochemical Complex in Sumgayit.