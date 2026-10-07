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    MFA: Azerbaijan repatriates 13 citizens from Syria

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 07:11
    MFA: Azerbaijan repatriates 13 citizens from Syria

    The Azerbaijani government has repatriated 13 Azerbaijani citizens, including six women and seven children, from the Syrian Arab Republic as part of a phased and coordinated effort carried out on October 6, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

    According to a statement from the ministry, the location, identity, and Azerbaijani citizenship of the repatriated individuals were first determined.

    Members of the interagency Working Group responsible for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens affected by crisis situations abroad were dispatched to Syria, where the returnees underwent initial medical and psychological assessments.

    The Azerbaijani embassies in Syria and Türkiye, as well as the Consulate General in Istanbul, coordinated the process, providing the citizens with emergency travel documents and airline tickets for their return to Azerbaijan.

    The government said that measures aimed at the social rehabilitation and reintegration of the repatriated citizens into society will also be implemented.

    The statement added that Azerbaijan will continue taking the necessary steps to repatriate its citizens who have become victims of armed conflicts in foreign countries.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Repatriation from Syria Azerbaijani citizens
    Suriyadan 13 nəfər Azərbaycana repatriasiya edilib
    МИД: Из Сирии репатриированы 13 граждан Азербайджана
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