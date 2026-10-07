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    Azerbaijan urges UN to help determine fate of 71 missing children

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 07:54
    Azerbaijan urges UN to help determine fate of 71 missing children

    Azerbaijan has called for international cooperation to determine the fate of 71 children among the more than 4,000 Azerbaijanis who went missing in the early 1990s.

    According to Report, the statement was made by Shahriyar Hajiyev, First Secretary of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, during a meeting of the UN General Assembly's Third Committee.

    Hajiyev said that establishing the fate of the missing children remains one of the key humanitarian issues facing Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period.

    He also highlighted the continuing threat posed by landmine contamination, noting that more than 3,400 people have been killed or seriously injured by mines laid since the 1990s. The victims include children and young people.

    The diplomat noted that, under the Great Return program, nearly 4,000 students have gained access to educational facilities after former internally displaced persons (IDPs) returned to their native areas for the 2026-2027 academic year.

    Azerbaijan's representative also stated that a new Law on Children's Rights was adopted in 2026 to strengthen child protection mechanisms and bring national legislation into line with international standards.

    According to Hajiyev, children account for approximately 30% of Azerbaijan's population, and their protection and development remain key priorities of the country's social policy.

    Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN Shahriyar Hajiyev Missing persons children's rights United Nations UN General Assembly
    Azərbaycan BMT-də itkin düşmüş 71 uşağın taleyinin müəyyənləşdirilməsinə çağırıb
    Азербайджан заявил в ООН о необходимости прояснить судьбу 71 пропавшего без вести ребенка
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