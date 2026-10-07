Lionel Messi signs off Argentina career in style

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The Argentina national football team marked Lionel Messi's farewell match for the national side with a 3-0 victory over Benin.

According to Report, a giant banner featuring Messi's iconic No. 10 shirt and the word "GRACIAS" was unveiled at Buenos Aires' Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium before kick-off.

In the 10th minute, the match was briefly stopped as fans and players from both teams paid tribute to Messi. The Argentina captain received a standing ovation lasting one minute.

The first half ended goalless. After the break, Nicolas Otamendi, Nico Paz, and Lionel Messi found the net. Messi was the standout performer, contributing to all three goals and providing two assists.

The legendary forward made his Argentina debut in a friendly against Hungary in August 2005. Over the course of his international career, he scored 126 goals and registered 69 assists in 208 appearances.

Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, two Copa América titles (2021 and 2024), and the 2022 Finalissima with Argentina.

He had previously announced that he would retire from international football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.