Tirana hosts book presentation dedicated to history of Caucasian Albania

A book presentation dedicated to the history and cultural heritage of Caucasian Albania was held at the Academy of Sciences of Albania, Anar Huseynov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Albania, said in a post on X, Report informs.

The ambassador highlighted that the event brought together scholars and researchers from Azerbaijan and Albania to discuss the historical, cultural and Christian heritage of Caucasian Albania. The opening remarks were delivered by Dr. Anila Hoda, Scientific Secretary of the Academy of Sciences of Albania.

Historian and Director of the Caucasus History Centre Rizvan Huseynov presented his book "A Brief History of Caucasian Albania," addressing the region's statehood, historical development and cultural heritage.

The event also featured contributions by Academician Gezim Hoxha, Head of the Albanology Department of the Academy of Sciences of Albania, and Robert Mobili, Chairman of the Alban-Udi Christian Religious Community, who spoke about the historical and Christian heritage of Caucasian Albania preserved in Azerbaijan.

"The Embassy expresses its sincere appreciation to the President of the Academy Skёnder Gjinushi, and his dedicated team for support and participation at this event. We look forward to further strengthening academic and scientific ties between Azerbaijan and Albania," Huseynov wrote.