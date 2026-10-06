В Тиране состоялась презентация книги Ризвана Гусейнова об истории Кавказской Албании

В Тиране состоялась презентация книги историка и директора Центра истории Кавказа Ризвана Гусейнова под названием "Краткая история Кавказской Албании".

Как сообщает Report, об этом на своей странице в соцсети Х написал посол Азербайджана в Албании Анар Гусейнов.

Дипломат отметил, что в мероприятии, которое прошло в Академии наук Албании, также приняли участие ученые и исследователи из Азербайджана. Отмечается, что в книге рассматриваются государственность региона, его историческое развитие и культурное наследие.

С приветственным словом выступила научный секретарь Академии наук Албании доктор Анила Хода. В рамках мероприятия эксперты двух стран обсудили историческое, культурное и христианское наследие Кавказской Албании.

В посольстве отметили, что рассчитывают на дальнейшее укрепление академических и научных связей между Азербайджаном и Албанией.

A book presentation dedicated to the history and cultural heritage of Caucasian Albania was held at the Academy of Sciences of Albania. The event brought together scholars and researchers from Azerbaijan and Albania to discuss the historical, cultural and Christian heritage of Caucasian Albania. The opening remarks were delivered by Dr. Anila Hoda, Scientific Secretary of the Academy of Sciences of Albania. Historian and Director of the Caucasus History Centre Rizvan Huseynov presented his book “A Brief History of Caucasian Albania,” addressing the region’s statehood, historical development and cultural heritage. The event also featured contributions by Academician Gezim Hoxha, Head of the Albanology Department of the Academy of Sciences of Albania, and Robert Mobili, Chairman of the Alban-Udi Christian Religious Community, who spoke about the historical and Christian heritage of Caucasian Albania preserved in Azerbaijan. The Embassy expresses its sincere appreciation to the President of Academy Mr. Skёnder Gjinushi, and his dedicated team for support and participation at this event. We look forward to further strengthening academic and scientific ties between Azerbaijan and Albania.