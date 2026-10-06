Ильхам Алиев Визит Президента Ильхама Алиева в Туркменистан Путь к Победе Чемпионат мира по дзюдо
    Ильхам Алиев Визит Президента Ильхама Алиева в Туркменистан Путь к Победе Чемпионат мира по дзюдо

    В Тиране состоялась презентация книги Ризвана Гусейнова об истории Кавказской Албании

    Наука и образование
    • 06 октября, 2026
    • 21:32
    В Тиране состоялась презентация книги Ризвана Гусейнова об истории Кавказской Албании

    В Тиране состоялась презентация книги историка и директора Центра истории Кавказа Ризвана Гусейнова под названием "Краткая история Кавказской Албании".

    Как сообщает Report, об этом на своей странице в соцсети Х написал посол Азербайджана в Албании Анар Гусейнов.

    Дипломат отметил, что в мероприятии, которое прошло в Академии наук Албании, также приняли участие ученые и исследователи из Азербайджана. Отмечается, что в книге рассматриваются государственность региона, его историческое развитие и культурное наследие.

    С приветственным словом выступила научный секретарь Академии наук Албании доктор Анила Хода. В рамках мероприятия эксперты двух стран обсудили историческое, культурное и христианское наследие Кавказской Албании.

    В посольстве отметили, что рассчитывают на дальнейшее укрепление академических и научных связей между Азербайджаном и Албанией.

    Анар Гусейнов Кавказская Албания Азербайджано-албанские отношения
    Tiranada Qafqaz Albaniyasının tarixinə dair kitabın təqdimatı keçirilib
    Tirana hosts book presentation dedicated to history of Caucasian Albania
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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