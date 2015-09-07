Baku to host Energy Symposium of Turkic-speaking countries next year

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by Secretary General of the Association of Engineers and Architects of Turkic world, Advisor to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources Ilyas Demirci visited Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, citing press service of the Energy Ministry, during the meeting, sides exchanged views on issues of Congress of Turkic-speaking countries in 2016 in Baku and energy symposium in the framework of the event.

According to the Ministry, Conventions, conducted to date together with the contribution to the integration of the Turkic-speaking countries, have a positive impact on cooperation in various fields:

"On the eve of the Congress scheduled for October next year there is a need for joint discussions on energy topic, , conducted by scientists, businessmen and experts of countries with a common language and culture."

The relevance of energy demand at all times, as well as the energy-rich Caspian region creates the need for transformation of Baku into the center of the dialogue.

For this reason I.Demirchi noted the importance of clarifying the time of the symposium and support of Azerbaijan at the stage of preparatory work.

Deputy Energy Minister Natig Abbasov, noting the joint strategic projects of Azerbaijan and Turkey, said that projects TANAP, refinery Star, Port Petlim and investment of Petkim form the basis of this important strategic cooperation. "As in many fields Azerbaijan cooperates with other Turkic states in energy sector, and these relations create favorable conditions for the participation of more countries in this event."

Agreement was reached on the appointment date of the symposium, and joint training program of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey and Turkish World Association of Engineers and Architects.