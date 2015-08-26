Azeri oil price increase in world market

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today the price of the Azerbaijani oil "Azeri LT CIF", transported via the ports of Supsa, Batumi and Ceyhan and sold on the world markets, decreased by 0,48 USD or 1,09%,

Report informs, at the moment the price of oil brand "Azeri LT CIF" equal to 44,47 USD per barrel.

At the end of last week the price of Azerbaijani oil was 46,23USD and yesterday - 43,99 USD per barrel.

The minimum price of a oil "Azeri LT CIF" brand was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).