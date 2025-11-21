Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Energy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 09:56
    Azeri Light crude sees slight price increase

    The global market price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil rose by $0.02, or 0.03%, reaching $67.69 per barrel, Report informs, citing oil market sources.

    January futures for Brent crude were traded at $63.54 per barrel following recent auction results.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port (FOB basis), the price of Azeri Light increased by $0.05, or 0.08%, to $65.60 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for the year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi bahalaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть незначительно подорожала

