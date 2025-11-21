Azeri Light crude sees slight price increase

The global market price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil rose by $0.02, or 0.03%, reaching $67.69 per barrel, Report informs, citing oil market sources.

January futures for Brent crude were traded at $63.54 per barrel following recent auction results.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port (FOB basis), the price of Azeri Light increased by $0.05, or 0.08%, to $65.60 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for the year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.