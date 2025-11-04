Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.43 per barrel on global markets

    Energy
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 09:56
    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.43 per barrel on global markets

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil increased by $0.56, or 0.85%, reaching $66.43 per barrel on the world market, Report informs, citing sources in the oil sector.

    As for benchmark Brent crude, January futures traded at $66.02 per barrel following the latest auctions.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on a FOB (Free on Board) basis rose by $0.58, or 0.91%, to $64.4 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

    The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the record high was $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.

    Azeri Light crude Brent crude oil prices
    Azərbaycan nefti bahalaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть подорожала

    Latest News

    10:55

    Islamic states interested in Azerbaijan's experience in preventing consanguineous marriages

    Social security
    10:49

    Turkic Council of Elders monitors work on common alphabet and history

    Foreign policy
    10:40
    Photo

    Baku hosting 18th meeting of OTS Council of Elders

    Foreign policy
    10:31

    Oil prices fall on expectations of supply glut in market

    Energy
    10:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan trade unions strengthen cooperation in Baku

    Infrastructure
    10:22

    Second earthquake strikes Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

    Other countries
    09:56

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.43 per barrel on global markets

    Energy
    09:39

    Top goal scorers of 2025 to date revealed

    Football
    09:23

    CBA currency exchange rates (04.11.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed