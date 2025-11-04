Azeri Light crude rises to $66.43 per barrel on global markets
Energy
- 04 November, 2025
- 09:56
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil increased by $0.56, or 0.85%, reaching $66.43 per barrel on the world market, Report informs, citing sources in the oil sector.
As for benchmark Brent crude, January futures traded at $66.02 per barrel following the latest auctions.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on a FOB (Free on Board) basis rose by $0.58, or 0.91%, to $64.4 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the record high was $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
Latest News
10:55
Islamic states interested in Azerbaijan's experience in preventing consanguineous marriagesSocial security
10:49
Turkic Council of Elders monitors work on common alphabet and historyForeign policy
10:40
Photo
Baku hosting 18th meeting of OTS Council of EldersForeign policy
10:31
Oil prices fall on expectations of supply glut in marketEnergy
10:26
Photo
Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan trade unions strengthen cooperation in BakuInfrastructure
10:22
Second earthquake strikes Russia's Kamchatka PeninsulaOther countries
09:56
Azeri Light crude rises to $66.43 per barrel on global marketsEnergy
09:39
Top goal scorers of 2025 to date revealedFootball
09:23