Azeri Light crude price drops on global market
Energy
- 22 January, 2026
- 10:19
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the world market fell by $1.44, or 2.07 percent, to $67.95, Report informs, citing a source in the oil market.
According to the trading results, the price of March futures for Brent crude stood at $67.43 per barrel.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, on an FOB basis, the price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $1.49, or 2.23 percent, to $65.44.
In Azerbaijan's state budget for this year, the average price of one barrel of oil is based on $65.
