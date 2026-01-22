Azeri Light crude price drops on global market

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the world market fell by $1.44, or 2.07 percent, to $67.95, Report informs, citing a source in the oil market.

According to the trading results, the price of March futures for Brent crude stood at $67.43 per barrel.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, on an FOB basis, the price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $1.49, or 2.23 percent, to $65.44.

In Azerbaijan's state budget for this year, the average price of one barrel of oil is based on $65.