Azeri Light crude drops to $61.83 per barrel
Energy
- 21 October, 2025
- 10:56
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil has decreased by $0.34, or 0.55%, settling at $61.83 on the global market, Report informs, citing sources in the oil industry.
According to trading results, Brent crude oil futures for December delivery traded at $60.57 per barrel.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light based on FOB terms dropped by $0.34, or 0.56%, to $59.91 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
