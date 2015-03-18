 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani oil decreased in world markets

    The price of oil brand Azeri LT CIF made 54,24 US dollars on Saturday

    Baku. 18 March.REPORT.AZ/Today the cost of crude oil brand Azeri LT CIF, exporting from Azerbaijan through the ports of Supsa, Batumi and Ceyhan drop by 0,39 USD or 0,71%. Report was told in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

    According to the information, at the moment the price of oil brand Azeri LT CIF makes 54,24 dollars.

    The price of oil brand Azeri LT CIF made 62,54 USD at the end of last week and constituted to 54,63 dollars per barrel yesterday. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi