Azerbaijan, US discuss energy cooperation
Energy
- 12 December, 2025
- 12:03
Azerbaijan and the US have held discussions on developing energy cooperation between the two countries in the context of new projects, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.
"During our visit to the US, we met with Michael Cloud, Vice-Chairman of House Subcommittee on Energy. We held discussions on the development of energy cooperation between our countries in the context of Azerbaijan's regionally significant initiatives and new projects," reads the post.
