Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Azerbaijan, US discuss energy cooperation

    Energy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 12:03
    Azerbaijan, US discuss energy cooperation

    Azerbaijan and the US have held discussions on developing energy cooperation between the two countries in the context of new projects, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.

    "During our visit to the US, we met with Michael Cloud, Vice-Chairman of House Subcommittee on Energy. We held discussions on the development of energy cooperation between our countries in the context of Azerbaijan's regionally significant initiatives and new projects," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan United States Parviz Shahbazov energy cooperation
    Azərbaycan və ABŞ enerji sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и США обсудили сотрудничество в сфере энергетики

    Latest News

    13:20

    Turkish Defense Ministry commemorates Heydar Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    13:19

    Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10 million as of November 2025

    Social security
    13:16

    Azerbaijan nearly doubled direct investment in Georgia in nine months

    Finance
    13:10

    Uzbekistan to declare 2027 Year of Preventive Diplomacy in NAM

    Region
    13:09

    Kazakhstan proposes creation of specialized UN water agency

    Region
    13:07

    Ambassador highlights Heydar Aliyev's role in shaping Türkiye–Azerbaijan relations

    Domestic policy
    13:04

    Barcelona sends explosive report to UEFA after Frankfurt fans' destruction of Camp Nou

    Football
    13:00

    Belarusian Embassy shares post on occasion of Heydar Aliyev's Remembrance Day

    Foreign policy
    12:58

    Reddit launches high court challenge to Australia's under-16s social media ban

    Other countries
    All News Feed