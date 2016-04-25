Azerbaijan sold 218 million tons of profit oil so far

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ 90 thousand tons of oil and 36 mln cubic meters of gas produced each day from 91 production wells of Azeri, Chirag and Deepwater Gunashli fields' block in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Up to date a total of 393 mln tons of oil and 118 bln cubic meters of gas were produced.

Report informs, First Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at 'Caspian & Central Asian Region Downstream Conference: Trade, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals' in Baku.

K. Yusifzade noted that up to April 1, 2016, 218 million. tons of profit oil sold on world market: "Year after year profit oil volume increases. During the first three months of this year, 5.3 tons of oil or 66% from total of 8 mln tons of oil which has been produced from ACG accounted for profit oil."

SOCAR official noted that via the existing transportation routes 406.4 million tons of oil were transported from Azerbaijan until April 1 2016. According to him, 299 million tons of which were transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline:

"Last time, 76 mln tons exported via Baku-Supsa pipeline, 11 mln tons Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline, 21 mln tons of oil by railway."

Annual capacity of BTC pipeline is 50 mln tons which is planned to reach 60 mln tons in the future.