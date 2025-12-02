Azerbaijan's revenues from gas pipeline operations disclosed

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Revenues from Azerbaijan's main gas pipelines, including the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), amounted to 2.71 billion manats in January-September 2025, a 3.6% increase compared to the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee told Report.

    Losses in the main gas pipeline network increased by 16.9% to 34.6 million cubic meters in January-September 2025.

    Some 29.825 billion cubic meters of gas were transported through main gas pipelines in January-September 2025 (an increase of 0.9%). The South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) accounted for 57.5% of the total volume transported.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

