Azerbaijan's revenues from gas pipeline operations disclosed
Energy
- 02 December, 2025
- 13:18
Revenues from Azerbaijan's main gas pipelines, including the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), amounted to 2.71 billion manats in January-September 2025, a 3.6% increase compared to the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee told Report.
Losses in the main gas pipeline network increased by 16.9% to 34.6 million cubic meters in January-September 2025.
Some 29.825 billion cubic meters of gas were transported through main gas pipelines in January-September 2025 (an increase of 0.9%). The South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) accounted for 57.5% of the total volume transported.
($1=1.7 manats)
