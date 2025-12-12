Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    12 December, 2025
    Azerbaijan's natural gas extraction exceeds 46 bcm in January–November 2025

    Azerbaijan produced 46.45 billion cubic meters of natural gas in January–November 2025, of which 35.51 billion cubic meters were commercial gas, the State Statistical Committee told Report.

    During the period, natural gas extraction rose by 0.9% year-on-year, while commercial gas production increased by 1.1%.

    In the same 11 months, Azerbaijan also produced 25.325 million tons of crude oil, including gas condensate, with 25.266 million tons accounted for as commercial crude oil.

    Crude oil and commercial oil production declined by 4.7% compared to the same period in 2024.

