Azerbaijan exported 924,913.09 tons of crude oil to Romania in January-August 2026.

According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the exports were valued at $581.707 million.

Compared with the first eight months of 2025, the volume of crude oil supplied to Romania increased by 18.8%, while its value rose by 35.5%.

Romania accounted for 6.3% of Azerbaijan's total crude oil exports.

In January-August, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 14.678 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $9.282 billion.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $33.238 billion, including $21.815 billion in exports and $11.423 billion in imports.