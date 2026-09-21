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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Romania rise 18.8%

    Energy
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 16:38
    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Romania rise 18.8%

    Azerbaijan exported 924,913.09 tons of crude oil to Romania in January-August 2026.

    According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the exports were valued at $581.707 million.

    Compared with the first eight months of 2025, the volume of crude oil supplied to Romania increased by 18.8%, while its value rose by 35.5%.

    Romania accounted for 6.3% of Azerbaijan's total crude oil exports.

    In January-August, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 14.678 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $9.282 billion.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $33.238 billion, including $21.815 billion in exports and $11.423 billion in imports.

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Crude oil exports Romania
    Rumıniya Azərbaycandan neft idxalını 19 %-ə yaxın artırıb

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