Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Romania rise 18.8%
Energy
- 21 September, 2026
- 16:38
Azerbaijan exported 924,913.09 tons of crude oil to Romania in January-August 2026.
According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the exports were valued at $581.707 million.
Compared with the first eight months of 2025, the volume of crude oil supplied to Romania increased by 18.8%, while its value rose by 35.5%.
Romania accounted for 6.3% of Azerbaijan's total crude oil exports.
In January-August, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 14.678 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $9.282 billion.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $33.238 billion, including $21.815 billion in exports and $11.423 billion in imports.
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