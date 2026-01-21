Azerbaijan's crude oil exports dropped by almost 1% in 2025

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    21 January, 2026
    In 2025, Azerbaijan exported just over 23.38 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $12.1 billion, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    According to the customs declarations, the exports dropped by 0.9% in volume and 16.2% in value compared to 2024.

    The share of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks in Azerbaijan's total exports was 48.28%.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $49.423 billion in 2025. Of this, $25.043 billion came from exports and $24.380 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 5.7%, while imports rose by 15.8%.

