Azerbaijan produced 3.5 mln tons of oil in January

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of production in the mining industry in January amounted to 1.3 bln. AZN, which is less by 3.5% than in January of last year.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, last month volume of crude oil production amounted to 3.5 mln. tons. This is less by 3.9% than in last year.

In January Azerbaijan has produced 2.5 bln. cubic meters of gas, which is more by 2.2% in comparison with the same period of last year. The share of marketable natural gas accounts for 1.6 bln. cubic meters, which is less by 10.5% than in January of last year.