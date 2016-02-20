 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan produced 3.5 mln tons of oil in January

    The share of marketable natural gas accounts for 1.6 bln. cubic meters

    Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of production in the mining industry in January amounted to 1.3 bln. AZN, which is less by 3.5% than in January of last year.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, last month volume of crude oil production amounted to 3.5 mln. tons. This is less by 3.9% than in last year.

    In January Azerbaijan has produced 2.5 bln. cubic meters of gas, which is more by 2.2% in comparison with the same period of last year. The share of marketable natural gas accounts for 1.6 bln. cubic meters, which is less by 10.5% than in January of last year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi