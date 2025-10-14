Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to select green energy consulting firm next month

The 21st Meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was held in Baku, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

Prior to the meeting, there was a bilateral meeting between the co-chairs of the Commission, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, and Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Nurlan Sauranbayev. At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the development of strategic partnership relations, the implementation of a Comprehensive Program on the development of cooperation between the two countries for 2022-2026, as well as implemented and planned measures to strengthen interaction in energy, transport and other areas were discussed.

Speaking at the meeting, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that fraternal and allied states, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, are united by a common history, culture and a strategic vision for the future. The minister stressed that as a result of the political will and wise leadership of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, cooperation between the two countries demonstrates dynamic and sustainable development in all areas. It was noted that in 2024, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 50% to $470 million, and in the first half of this year this figure increased by 4.2 times compared to the same period last year and amounted to $501 million. Touching on energy cooperation, the minister stated: "Since 2023, a total of 3.4 million tons of Kazakh oil have been transported to global markets via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. There are ongoing discussions to increase annual transit volumes to 7 million tons by 2027 and to further expand these volumes based on principles of mutual benefit."

"The strategic role of the green energy development and transmission project between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which strengthens energy partnerships and contributes to regional energy security, was brought to the attention. It was added that after the completion of the selection of the consulting company in November, the preparation of the feasibility study of the project will begin. The minister of energy also said that Azerbaijan is ready to further strengthen partnership relations in the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and jointly and effectively realize new opportunities, including the prospects for opening the Zangazur corridor.

Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Nurlan Sauranbayev said in his speech: "Our negotiations today were constructive, sincere and in a real business atmosphere. We have shown high interest, mutual understanding and trust towards further strengthening of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. During the meeting, a number of content ideas and initiatives touching on various aspects of our cooperation, from trade and industrial cooperation to transport, energy, digitalization and culture, were voiced."

Last year, the total volume of transit traffic between the two countries increased by 21% and amounted to 3.6 million tons. The importance of the Joint Investment Fund in attracting investments in priority infrastructure and production projects in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was also emphasized. It was noted that positive dynamics were observed in cooperation in the fields of science, education, culture, youth policy and tourism, and a number of joint initiatives were successfully implemented. During the discussions, topical issues related to the development of cooperation in trade - economic, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, food security, digitalization, information and communication technologies, health, science and education, culture, tourism and other areas were considered, and agreements were reached on a number of areas.

At the end, a protocol was signed on the outcomes of the 21st meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission. It was agreed that the 22nd meeting of the commission will be held next year in Kazakhstan.