Azerbaijan exported oil products of 940 mln USD in 2016

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to customs declarations, in January-February 2016, Azerbaijan exported 3.735 mln tons of crude oil. Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, the cost of the crude oil was 940.495 mln USD, which is 48% less than in the same period of 2015.

Within two months of 2016, the share of crude oil exports in total exports amounted to 76.87%.

During the reporting period, according to the indicators, 5.275 mln tons of crude oil exported through pipelines and by rail.During the reporting period, according to the indicators, the share of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline was 4,490 mln tons of the total volume of exported oil.

In January-February 2016, 725,286 tons of crude oil exported via the Baku-Supsa pipeline. At the same time the volume of crude oil exports by rail amounted to 59,848 tons.