Azerbaijan exported crude oil of 8,2 billion USD in 2015

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November of this year, Azerbaijan exported 20,128 million tons of crude oil in accordance with customs declarations.

Report informs referring to State Customs Committee (SCC), amount of such volume of crude oil will make 8,260 billion USD. This figure is 53% less in comparison with analogical period of last year.

In 11 months of this year, share of crude oil in total export of Azerbaijan made 78%.

During reporting period, 29,941 million tons of crude oil transported via pipelines and railway in accordance with meter data.