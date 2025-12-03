Azerbaijan, China's Universal Energy mull 100 MW Gobustan solar project

Azerbaijan had discussions with China's Universal Energy on the company's experience in long-term and safe energy storage technology, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X, Report informs.

"Within the framework of the installation of the first panel of the Gobustan Solar Power Plant, the first auction-based renewable energy project with a capacity of 100 MW, we met with Nan Yi, President of Universal Energy, who is on a visit to our country. We exchanged views on the progress of the plant's construction, opportunities for expanding cooperation, as well as the company's experience in long-term and safe energy storage technologies," Shahbazov wrote on X.