Azerbaijan, Iran sign a tripartite protocol on implementation of nanotechnology

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Recently, a delegation of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) at the invitation of the National Iranian Oil Company paid a visit to Iran.

Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

During the meeting with representatives of the Iranian Offshore Oil Company and the Research Institute of Petroleum Industry on "Technology Transfer" discussed technology developed by SOCAR, identified areas of cooperation.

According to the information in February, a delegation from the staff of the Research Institute of Petroleum Industry of the National Iranian Oil Company visited the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, where in the course of negotiations with the first vice-president of SOCAR Khoshbakht Yusifzade discussed the prospects of cooperation, in particular, the use of nanotechnologies of SOCAR in the oil fields of Iran.

In conclusion of the visit to Iran a tripartite protocol on the implementation of nanotechnology of SOCAR signed between the Department of nanotechnology of SOCAR, the Research Institute of Petroleum Industry of the National Iranian Oil Company and Iranian Offshore Oil Company.