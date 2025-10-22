Azerbaijan and Albania discuss tariff aspects of Korçë gasification

Albania's Albgaz and Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) met at the office of the Albanian energy regulator (ERE) to review the implementation progress of the Korçë gasification project - the Nur project.

According to Report, which cites the Albanian company, the meeting also covered regulatory, licensing, and tariff-related issues aimed at advancing the gasification process in Korçë.

"This institutional cooperation is an important step toward the further development of the country's natural gas infrastructure and ensuring a sustainable and integrated energy market," the company stated.

In November 2024, the Albanian Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, Albgaz, and SOCAR signed a memorandum of cooperation to develop the gas infrastructure in Korçë. Construction of the gas infrastructure is scheduled to begin in 2025 and is planned for completion by 2027.

On February 10, 2025, SOCAR opened its representative office in Albania, which holds strategic importance for the country's infrastructure development and will serve as the starting point for implementing the pilot gasification project.

On April 19, 2025, the project was presented in Albania.