    Abdullayev: Energy efficiency requirements tightened in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Energy
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 18:40
    Abdullayev: Energy efficiency requirements tightened in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Energy efficiency requirements have been tightened in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Javid Abdullayev, director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, said at the BakuBuild and Rebuild Karabakh–2025 exhibitions, Report informs.

    He noted that four regulatory and technical documents, developed with the participation of Japanese consultants, have been approved as part of the creation of the green energy zone.

    According to Abdullayev, the implementation of energy efficiency standards is a top priority in the liberated territories.

    "The State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture has adopted energy efficiency categories A, B, C, D, and E, as in Europe. In Azerbaijan, the use of buildings with a category lower than C is already prohibited. The construction of any low-category buildings will also not be permitted in the liberated territories," he added.

    Cavid Abdullayev: "Azad olunmuş ərazilərdə enerji səmərəliliyi tələbləri sərtləşdirilib"
    Абдуллаев: На освобожденных территориях ужесточены требования к энергоэффективности

