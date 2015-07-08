Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ A total investment cost of Southern Gas Corridor is 50 billion USD

and it is a complete investment project.

Report informs, the Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said.

S.Movsumov noted that Azerbaijan will pay 12 billion USD of total cost.

"We will pay 12 billion USD of total cost of the Southern Gas Corridor. However, it is determined to spend that funding on different issues every year. For example, a lot of money was paid for the purchase of equipment last year," the head of the State Oil Fund said.