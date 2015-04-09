8th Caspian oil and gas trading and transportation conference kicks off in Baku

Baku.9 April.REPORT.AZ/ The 8th Caspian Oil and Gas Trading and Transportation Conference supported by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan started in Baku.

Organized by the Confidence Capital Company and Baku High Oil School the event was dedicated to the birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Speaking to the event, General Director of Confidence Capital Andrew Rudenko highlighted the role of Azerbaijan in development of the oil field in the world and said the first industrial production of oil started in the country.

The conference will see discussions on “Development of refining and petrochemicals industries in the Caspian and central Asia: supply cooperation, “Development trends in Caspian oil and gas sector”, “Gas projects – Caspian and Black sea region”.

The conference attended by oil and gas industry executives and experts, government is devoted to the discussion of macroeconomic trends in the development of the oil and gas market in the Caspian region, development of transport infrastructure, oil products export routes and pricing aspects in the context of new geopolitical factors, analysis of current and new oil and gas projects, further construction of a new oil and gas refining and petrochemical complex.

The conference provides latest practical information on the access to new market players and balance of interests between producing, transit and consumer countries, required for strategic decision-making and daily operations in the region.

More than 600 attendees and delegates from 25 countries have attended the conference since its inception. Among the annual speakers and participants: SOCAR, BP, Chevron, BTC Azerbaijan, Middle East Petroleum, CASPAR, Milio, Freight One, Amesco, Lukoil, Gazprom, Transneft, Rosneft, KazMunayGas, GazpromNeft, Gazprom Neft Trading, HSBC Bank, GE Logistics, JB Commodities, Kazmortransflot, КТК, Karachaganak Petroleum Operating, Petrom, Tengizchevroil, Tethys Petroleum, Vitol, Nabucco Gas Pipeline, Batumi Port, BNP Paribas, ENI, GDF Suez, GOGC, Gunvor, Mercuria Energy Trading, NIOC, NIORDC, OMV, Statoil Hydro, Total, Ukrtransnafta, Botas, ExxonMobil, , INPEX, Karasu Operating Company, Petronas, SGS, Societe Generale, Deutsche Bank, Litasco, Trafigura, Shell, Vitol, TNK-BP.