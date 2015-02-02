8 billion KW/h of electricity generated at TPP Azerbaijan for the year

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ 7 billion. 683,6 million KW/h of electricity produced last year at TPP (Thermal Power Plant) of Azerbaijan. Report informs it was said by the agency of the press service of Azerenerji OJSC.

According to information, other indicators at the station are too high. During the year, along with the operation of the equipment at the station repair and construction and maintenance works were carried out, as well as activities related to occupational safety and environmental protection, fire protection and safety.

Management system at V unit was updated, VI and VIII units were overhauled.